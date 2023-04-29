Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah was crowned the UAE Junior Handball Cup, for the fifteenth time in the club’s history, after defeating Shabab Al-Ahly 24-27 in the final, at Al-Nasr Club hall in Dubai.

The tournament was held with a knockout system on neutral stadiums, with the participation of Sharjah, Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Al-Bataeh, Ittihad Kalba, Bani Yas and Al-Jazeera, and thus the Sharjah youth won the league and cup double for this season, after they won the sixteenth league shield in the history of the “King” castle last March.

Faisal Hussein Al-Tawash, head of the national teams and coaches committees of the Handball Association, crowned Sharjah youth with gold medals, and Al-Ahly youth with silver, in the presence of Jassim Muhammad, a member of the Team Games Department, supervisor of Eastern Handball, and Youssef Ahmed, supervisor of the Sunni stages at the King’s Castle.

With this achievement, Sharjah Club handball continues to be at the top of the game, achieving championship No. 9 out of 14 championships available in the Al-Ittihad calendar for the 2022-2023 season, which has not ended yet.

In addition, Eastern handball scored an unprecedented qualitative achievement, with the arrival of the junior teams (A) and (B), the champion and runner-up of the league, to the final of the Emirates Junior Cup for the first time in the history of the game, to include the club’s record of the tenth championship.

At a time when two matches remain for the Sharjah team, the leaders of the Aqwaa Al-Hand League, to win the seventeenth and seventh shield, respectively.

The first team will then defend its title in the President’s Cup, which is the last competition of the season.

The Cubs and Al Shabab, the league champions, will compete in the UAE Cubs Cup final against Shabab Al Ahly, and the Emirates Youth Cup in front of Al Ain.