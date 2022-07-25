The Department of Public Works in Sharjah has reduced the registration renewal fees and canceled the annual renewal fees for contracting companies, consultants and suppliers in the emirate by 50%, after the approval of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, bringing the annual renewal fees for contractors to 500 dirhams, while the registration renewal fees for consultants and suppliers amounted to 250 dirhams, instead of 500 dirhams.

The department said that the step enhances the ease of doing business in the emirate, increases the competitiveness of companies, attracts more companies, and increases transparency. It also supports the continuous efforts of the Sharjah government to create a business environment that encourages growth and prosperity for the private sector, especially medium enterprises.

Director of Contracts Department at the department, Fatima Hassan, said: “We hope that this significant change in the fee structure will facilitate the process of registering companies for new and existing investors, and as part of our new strategy, our goal is to strengthen cooperation with the private sector aimed at growth and innovation, and we see that The new procedures for reducing fees will be a major support for us in achieving this goal.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

