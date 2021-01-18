The head of the Sharjah Public Works Department, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, revealed a development plan for the port and marina of Khorfakkan, which includes providing private entrances and exits for fishermen and a guard point, stressing that the Pearl Beach Port is included in the development plan that the Sharjah government is carrying out, in cooperation with a number of The concerned authorities within a development plan to meet the needs of fishermen.

He stressed that the department is always seeking improvement and development work, especially in community hubs, whether recreational or otherwise, adding that the development of the pearl port and corniche is aimed at serving the area’s fishermen and protecting their equipment from theft or damage. He explained that the Pearl Port will consist of a service area and vehicle parking, in addition to a guard post that provides services to fishermen and beach goers, indicating that the fishermen’s area will have privacy that protects their equipment and tools, in addition to providing water and electricity delivery services.

Al-Suwaidi added that the project fulfills all security and safety conditions, and serves the fishing sector.





