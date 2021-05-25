The Public Works Department, in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, completed a mosque near Al-Rafiah Bridge in Al-Bataih area, with a capacity of 280 worshipers. After providing him with all the accompanying services, and equipping him with the latest means and equipment.

Eng. Mohammed bin Yaarouf, Director of Branches Department at the Sharjah Public Works Department, affirmed that the construction of the mosque comes as a translation of the correct directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the establishment and construction of model mosques characterized by multiple patterns inspired by the Islamic style, compatible with the urban development. For the emirate.

The mosque was built on a total land area of ​​2,500 square meters, which includes the prayer hall and its service facilities such as toilets and ablution, and parking lots. It was built according to the Islamic architectural style, with a unit dome of 11 meters in diameter in the middle of the mosque, and a lighthouse 16 meters high.

He added: The mosque is an addition to the chain of mosques in the central region, and it is also a new addition to the pioneers of the homes of God Almighty, and an Islamic edifice that deepens Islamic culture and its concepts and establishes its tolerant religious values, especially as its inauguration coincided with the first days of the last blessed month and the revival of Tarawih prayers in it.

For his part, Eng. Khalifa Al Darmaki, Director of the Dhaid Branch in the Department, confirmed that the department has completed another mosque in the Al Bustan area in the city of Dhaid, which can accommodate 80 worshipers. The mosque was built on a total land area of ​​500 square meters, which includes the prayer hall and its service facilities such as toilets and ablution, and parking lots. It was built according to the modern Islamic architectural style, with a single dome in the middle of the mosque, and a lighthouse on it, 13 meters high.

The mosque was built in a simple way, and accommodates between 60 and 80 worshipers, and takes an equilateral square shape, and differs from other ancient and modern mosques in terms of its small area, method of construction and its architectural and structural component. The walls include openings through which the light enters and niches to place the noble Qur’ans, and they contain prominent decorations in the corners of the walls connected to the domes. On the outside, the mosque is distinguished by a decorative tape above the entrance walls, and its decoration is characterized by its diversity and simplicity.

The Sharjah Public Works Department is interested in building service buildings in the popular neighborhoods and providing all the services it needs to serve the community members in the neighborhood and provide them with a decent life.

In a related context, the department completed a dwelling for the imam and another for the muezzin in the Al-Munajat Mosque in Al-Qarayen 4, in addition to replacing all air conditioning units in it.





