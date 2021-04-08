Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports organized a virtual symposium, on the occasion of World Health Day, entitled “The world of doping is not yours”, which is the second in a series of the Foundation’s awareness sessions against anti-doping, where it hosted Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, the accredited lecturer at the National Anti-Doping Agency, and the doctor of doping examination in the Federation The Asian Football Confederation, in a session in which a large number of players, administrators, trainers and officials of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation participated. Ghalia Abdullah, Executive of International Relations at the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports, said: The Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports is keen on this occasion to have an important pioneering role in this event that the world celebrates on this day annually. She added: “Some athletes and sports club pioneers accept sports steroids, with the aim of increasing their endurance or building their muscle mass more quickly, exposing themselves by this to the risks and symptoms of these drugs or stimulants, and many of those who abuse stimulants may not know what these substances are and what is their harm. And they rely on this on the opinion or advice of other people, and we at the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sport and in the celebration of World Health Day, we deal with the matter with specialists. Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim dealt with a number of sports models that affected her life taking steroids, and even lost them many of her world titles, such as: American cyclist Lance Armstrong, who was stripped of his titles as champion of the Tour of France 7 times, and no one discovered his doping except by confessing to him in one of the programs. TV, as well as the American boxer Tyson, who was manipulating the results of his examinations, and the great tennis player Andre Ajaxi, who was addicted to cocaine, Maria Sharapova, the famous tennis player, who took a drug for thinness, but it was discovered that it was a tonic, and she was stripped of great international titles, add to That world legend Diego Maradona. Dr. Ahmed pointed out that the UAE had the lion’s share in this aspect, as it was the first to establish an anti-doping agency in the Asian continent. The session included several main axes in which Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim spoke, including: the international agency, its inception, its headquarters, and the number of countries under its banner, which reached 192 countries and more than 600 sports federations and organizations. Under a big title: Why does the athlete take doping, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim said: “The lack of awareness and guidance, lack of knowledge, the desire to win and hasten to move from hobby to professionalism, the desire for fame and wealth, quick recovery from injury, as well as pressure from colleagues, coach and family, are among the main reasons. ». The doctor presented some prohibited materials within the framework of competitions only, and a list of these prohibited materials and means at all times inside and outside the framework of competitions, and dealt with prohibited substances in special types of sport. The session witnessed some positive interventions, as Maitha bin Dhawi, assistant director of the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports, presented some types of medicines as doping or not, and Naima bin Amer, the plane coach, also confirmed that there is continuous follow-up for all the players so that they do not fall into the clutches of doping unintentionally. And that all the players are completely away from this dangerous scourge.