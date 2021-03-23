Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The karate team at Sharjah Women’s Sports Club succeeded in preserving its title as league champion for the second consecutive season, after the last brilliance at the conclusion of the league championship for this season for the collective kumite category through the players: Hawraa Al-Ajmi, Fatima Salem, and Al-Yazia Khaled, to confirm the club’s karate brilliance and success in preserving His position in light of the current circumstances and changes, especially health, and the great change in the training system due to the Corona pandemic.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports, expressed her pride in the female athletes ’success in preserving the title, saying:“ What has been achieved is the fruit of great work and effort from the technical and administrative bodies and the players, and it is a system that confirms that despite the current circumstances, we have succeeded in maintaining a balance between all matters. Of the game, and the level did not vibrate, which is an important criterion in the world of sports ».

Nada Al-Naqbi added: “Obtaining 5 medals in the British International Championship by distance, and getting second place after Japan in the number of medals, before the league championship, was a strong moral motivation for the club’s players to prove their high competence, and we thank the Karate Federation, headed by Major General Nasser. Abdul Razzaq Al-Razooqi, for his distinguished work to advance the sport of karate at the state level.

She said, “There are many international tournaments that the club’s champions have succeeded in proving their competence and showing the true face of competition, which inspires confidence in the upcoming tournaments through which we aim to be on the coronation podiums.”

Maitha bin Dhawi, Assistant Director of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, said: “A great effort has been made by the players and the implementation of training programs that have contributed to making the players in a suitable technical and physical condition that made them preserve the title for the second season, and there are more titles that the club is looking for this season.”