Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club team excelled, during its participation in two rounds of the Omani Athletics League for the current season, by achieving outstanding results in the tournament activities that took place in the field of the Sohar Sports Complex, and were organized by the Omani Athletics Association.

The club’s team represented the players, Juri Hussein, Shawq Abdel Aziz and Nouf Abdel Aziz, in the junior category, and Fatima Al Balushi, Abeer Ibrahim and Alia Al Hammadi, in the women’s category.

After an exciting competition, the stars of the club team were able to achieve advanced positions, as Shawq Al-Balushi, Fatima Al-Balushi and Abeer Al-Balushi got the first, second and sixth places, respectively, in the 100-meter race, while Juri Hussein and Nouf Al-Balushi won the first and second places, respectively, in the 300-meter race, while Nouf Al Balushi won the first place in the 600m race, while Alia Al Hammadi and Juri Hussein won the first and third places, respectively, in the long jump event.

Marwa Al Jasmi, the administrator of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club team, expressed her satisfaction with the positive results achieved by the club’s athletics team in its participation in the Omani League, stressing that the goal of participation is to increase the contact of the club’s players and raise the level of their experience, noting that the results of female players will be considered The club is out of “Hesbah” the points for winning the league, in the event that participation in it is limited to two rounds only, while participation in the framework of the competition for the title is counted in the event that the five rounds of the tournament are played, noting that the Omani League extends until next April.

Marwa Al Jasmi revealed the success of Fatima Al Balushi, the star of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club athletics team, in breaking the country’s record in the 200-meter race, by recording a time of 26.96 seconds.