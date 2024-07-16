Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Sharjah won its first friendly match by defeating its Czech counterpart Lisin 3-1, in the match that brought the two teams together as part of the “King’s” preparatory camp program in Austria, which began on July 10 and will continue until August 3.

The King’s preparation program includes playing 5 friendly matches in the Austrian camp, where he will play the second friendly match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar next Sunday, while the identity of the remaining three matches has not yet been determined.

Sharjah came out empty-handed in terms of titles last season, after finishing fourth in the overall standings of the ADNOC Professional League with 42 points.

The “King” will begin its journey in the new season by playing two consecutive “derby” matches, the first against Khorfakkan in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and its host Dibba Al-Hisn, the “newcomer” to the Professional League in the “first round”.