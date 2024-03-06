Berlin (Union)

The Emirate of Sharjah received more than 400,000 visitors from the European market during the year 2023, an increase of 28% over the previous year, and the share of the European market reached 27% of the total visitors to the emirate.

This came during the press conference held today by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah, to announce market developments during its participation in the Berlin International Travel and Tourism Exchange 2024, which was launched from 5 to 7 March under the slogan “Together to lead transformation in the travel sector.” And tourism.”

During its participation, the emirate presents an integrated vision of its most prominent tourist attractions and experiences, which have made Sharjah a favorite destination for European tourists in general, and Germans in particular, who rank second in the total number of tourists from Western Europe who prefer to visit Sharjah.

Under the umbrella of the “Sharjah Pavilion,” the “Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority” brings together the participation of 19 government and private entities from the emirate, which includes tourism, hotel, cultural and entertainment institutions and facilities, reflecting the diversity of destinations, offers and services that Sharjah offers to its visitors and residents, which contributes to strengthening its position as a distinguished tourist and economic destination in the region. Region.

Commenting on the emirate’s participation in the exhibition, Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said: “The new numbers and statistics for tourists who visited Sharjah from the European market reflect a tangible success in our strategy. They express excellence that enhances the economic development of the Emirate of Sharjah and reveals the positive impact.” These delegations visit the tourism sector, which supports the influx of more European tourists and expands investments in tourism infrastructure, and also contributes to consolidating the image of the emirate among the European public. Hence, we are working to enhance this success by developing more innovative tourism services and experiences. We believe “These numbers represent real opportunities to enhance Sharjah’s position as a leading tourist destination in the region.”