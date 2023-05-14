The Sharjah waste-to-energy plant, the first of its kind in the Middle East, has achieved a number of qualitative achievements since its inauguration a year ago, as the promising station was able to generate enough electricity to feed 2,000 homes in the Emirate of Sharjah by connecting it to the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority network, in addition to displacing 150,000 tons. harmful carbon dioxide emissions.

It is noteworthy that 60% of emissions in the UAE result from general and industrial waste accumulated in landfills, and since its opening a year ago, the Sharjah plant has been able to convert waste into energy by treating more than 100,000 tons of waste, which is equivalent to the waste produced by 180,000 people annually. To the foregoing, the station was able to recover 250 tons of minerals over the past year, and thus these impressive results contributed to the advancement of waste diversion rates away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah until they jumped to 90%.

Khalid Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah Group, said: “The Sharjah Waste-to-Energy Plant is a wonderful example of joint cooperation between national institutions in order to advance sustainability goals and translate them into reality that keep pace with the development plans drawn up by the wise government.” In cooperation with Masdar, we were able to develop the first waste-to-energy plant in the region, which will enhance the energy mix at the national level and support efforts to preserve the environment, in addition to improving waste transfer rates away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He noted that the percentage of waste diversion away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah jumped to 90%, which is a record and a qualitative achievement in the Middle East. Looking at the Sharjah waste-to-energy station, it reflects not only the importance of clean energy, but also the importance of recovering valuable materials for waste treatment in cities. growing in the Middle East and then re-introduced into the economy.

The station is working to intensify its operations to produce 30 megawatts of energy annually, while treating 300,000 tons of waste that would have gone to landfill. The station can remove 450,000 tons of harmful carbon dioxide emissions throughout the year, thus supporting efforts to enable sustainability and preserve the environment.

For his part, Mohammed Jamil Al-Ramahi, CEO of “Masdar”, stressed the importance of the successful partnership with Bee’ah Group, praising the great achievements made by the Sharjah Waste-to-Energy Plant in its first year and the treatment of 100,000 tons of waste, which supports our endeavors to lead the global efforts to achieve climate neutrality, as the station contributed Which employs the latest technologies to advance waste transfer rates away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah to 90% and support efforts to reach the transfer of 75% of waste away from landfills at the state level and we look forward to continuing research, development and investment in the field of waste-to-energy conversion in cooperation with Bee’ah Accelerating the pace of reducing carbon emissions globally and diverting waste away from landfills.

The Sharjah waste-to-energy plant is located within the Bee’ah waste management complex in the Al Saja’a area of ​​the Emirate of Sharjah, where a number of other recycling facilities are also located, which contribute to improving waste transfer rates away from landfills.

In this regard, the flue gas from waste incineration processes is treated in line with EU environmental standards. The heat generated during the process is recovered and used in a steam boiler, which in turn is used to drive electric turbines and produce electricity. Thermal efficiency rates and boilers in the plant are among the highest. rates in the industry.

In December of last year, Bee’ah Group and Masdar signed a partnership with Veolia Near and Middle East to operate and maintain the Sharjah waste-to-energy plant for 25 years, in accordance with the best international standards. In this context, the station treated 463 million cubic meters of air, which is Equivalent to the size of Burj Khalifa 255 times.

It is noteworthy that the Sharjah waste-to-energy plant opened in May 2022, and it is the first commercial station of its kind in the Middle East region and a joint venture between Bee’ah Group, a pioneer in the field of sustainability, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, a world leader in renewable energy.

This partnership aims to explore prospects for developing more similar stations in the UAE and the region and to provide solutions for “completely diverting waste away from landfills and being carbon neutral.”