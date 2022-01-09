Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Sharjah ended its partnership with its host Al Ain on points, and was unique in the “wasfa” of the first round of the “U-21 Professional League”, by winning 2-1 in the “13th round” matches at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and the “king” raised his score by 24 points. , to win the “Winter runner-up”, behind Shabab Al-Ahly, the leader, with 26 points, while “Al-Zaeem” remained with 21 points, to fall to fifth place.

Maid Al Kass scored in the 14th minute, and the “substitute” Iao Maotou in the 71st minute, the Sharjah double, while the “substitute” Khaled Al Saadi scored Al Ain’s goal in the 94th minute, and the “leader” list in the match was limited to only 14 players, including Three on the bench and 11 starting.

In the same round, the Kalba Union outperformed its host Bani Yas 3-2, to raise the “Tigers” score to 24 points, in third place, compared to 11 points for the eleventh “Heavenly”, in turn, Ajman beat its host Emirates team 4-2 “Orange” raises its score to 23 points in fourth place, compared to 15 points for “Al-Saqour” tenth.

The matches of the last round in the first league will continue, with Al Dhafra vs Al Oroba matches, and Al Wahda vs Al Nasr matches this evening, to be concluded with Khorfakkan matches with Al Ahly youth, and Al Wasl with Al Jazira next Wednesday.