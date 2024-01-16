Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Sharjah Vintage Cars Club announced the launch of the Sharjah Vintage Cars Festival Award, as part of its activities that start from February 2 to 4 next, under the slogan “More than just cars,” with the participation of more than 150 old cars and motorcycles. The award aims to create a competitive environment. Among the owners of old vehicles, they display the best collectibles of old vehicles, through which historical and artistic knowledge is exchanged about them, and the culture of acquiring old vehicles is spread among segments of society. The award also contributes to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a distinguished tourist and cultural destination on the global map.

The award includes four main categories: “Oldest participating car,” “Oldest participating motorcycle,” “Best car restored to factory condition,” and “Most beautiful car chosen by the public.” Participating vehicles will be evaluated by a specialized committee that includes experts in old cars. The winning vehicles will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony on February 4, 2024.

The award categories vary for old cars to include different types and years, and the award requires all participants to adhere to specific standards to ensure the quality and authenticity of the vehicles. These standards are summarized in providing evidence proving the age of the vehicle, and that its technical condition is good and drivable. As for the “Best Car in Factory Condition” category, The exterior appearance of the car must be similar to its appearance when it left the factory, and it must retain the main external and internal parts.

Regarding the launch of the award, Dr. confirmed. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zawd, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Vintage Car Club, said that the award represents a unique opportunity for collectors of old cars to demonstrate the beauty, history and art of making these rare and precious vehicles. It is also a platform for exchanging experiences, information and knowledge between amateurs and specialists in this field, and spreading the culture of preserving this heritage. Global industrial generation.

He said: “This award is distinguished by the diversity and distinction of its categories, which reflect the various tastes of collectors of old cars, as it hosts models of classic cars that carry the character of elegance and luxury, and others that carry the features of practicality, durability, strength, and ability to withstand difficult terrain, to motorcycles that represent a favorite hobby for young people, and vehicles that have been preserved.” On its originality and purity without change or modification, we also share the public’s opinion and choice of the car that catches their attention and wins their admiration in the “Public Choice” category, to promote this hobby in society.”