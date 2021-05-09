The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has set six precautionary measures to transport passengers during the Eid, including determining the occupancy rate of the internal bus capacity at 50%, and ensuring the physical distance between passengers.

In detail, the Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Eng. Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, announced the readiness of the Intercity Transport Department to transport passengers during the Eid with its varied fleet of buses, indicating that six preventive and technical measures have been adopted during the transportation of passengers from the stations to their various destinations, including Increasing the number of trips, reducing transit time between trips, applying social distancing inside buses, limiting the occupancy rate of internal bus capacity to 50% only, and increasing the number of security guards inside passenger transport stations to ensure their commitment to achieving physical distancing, and providing instructional panels and awareness posters in the stations. And buses, in accordance with the precautionary instructions followed by the health authorities in the country to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

He stated that all buses are subjected daily, after each trip, to comprehensive sterilization processes to ensure the safety of passengers from the risks of infection with the Coronavirus, stressing that no violations of non-compliance with precautionary instructions and guidelines have been recorded among passengers, from the beginning of this year until now, whether At the stations or inside the buses themselves.

He pointed out that there are clear instructions in this aspect regarding not allowing passengers who do not comply with the precautionary measures to enter the stations and buses in general, in order to preserve the health and safety of all passengers from the risks of infection with the Coronavirus.

He called on all passengers to adhere to the precautionary instructions and requirements while being inside the passenger transport stations and on board the flights, by wearing masks and not taking them off in order to preserve the health and safety of everyone, stressing that violators of these instructions will be referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary action against them.

He stressed that all tickets are obtained from buses, and will not be subject to any increases during the Eid, as the ticket price starts from a minimum of six dirhams to a maximum of 33 dirhams, according to the passenger’s destination.

He pointed out that the authority owns a modern transport fleet that conforms to the best international standards, stressing that all buses and vehicles belonging to the authority are equipped with all amenities, and are subject to periodic comprehensive and partial maintenance.

He pointed out that 95 buses distributed over 13 lines, including nine lines belonging to the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, and four lines of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, will be operated to transport passengers between all cities and regions of the country throughout the days of Eid, and there are no changes to the bus routes. during this period.





