The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority launched the new visual identity of the Al Rafisah Dam, one of the most prominent tourist and entertainment destinations in the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah, in a move aimed at consolidating the destination’s position, supporting the tourism movement in it, and promoting the integrated tourism and entertainment products, experiences and services it provides. It is working on implementing an interactive map of the dam and a number of Khorfakkan city landmarks, and linking them.

And the head of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Khaled Jassim Al-Midfa, stated on the sidelines of a press conference for the launch ceremony of the visual identity of the “Al-Rafisa Dam” in Khorfakkan yesterday that the authority is working to promote the city of Khorfakkan globally, especially that in the phase of the Corona pandemic, a large number of tourists and residents turned to the mountain paths. The city and the dams and recreational activities in abundance.

He pointed out that the launch of the new visual identity of the Al-Rafisah Dam comes in line with the directions to strengthen the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as a leading tourist destination and an affirmation of the authority’s vision towards consolidating the emirate’s presence on the global tourism map, by highlighting the ingredients and capabilities that characterize the emirate’s destinations, with what they offer. Exceptional and diverse tourism experiences, such as adventures, environmental, mountain and marine activities, and many others, which contribute significantly to increasing the number of visitors and tourists coming to the destination.”

He added that the visual identity of the “Al-Rafisah Dam” was inspired by its elements from nature, the surrounding environment, the authenticity of the place and the cultural heritage of the people of the region, which is reflected in the contents of its story, and reflects the passion of adventure lovers, mountain and sports activities, lovers of culture, history, antiquities and nature, and also motivates tourists and visitors to explore spacious horizons. It offers everyone exceptional and new experiences.

Al Midfa added: “Through the launch of the new media identity, the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority aims to improve the tourism experience and develop its product permanently in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, in a way that supports plans and efforts to promote the Emirate of Sharjah, and the Eastern Region in particular, as an integrated tourist destination, and highlights the “The destination’s natural ingredients are full of history, antiquities and cultural heritage, which makes it attractive to tourists and visitors throughout the year. This visual identity is a valuable addition to Sharjah Tourism’s portfolio in the field of tourism and entertainment facilities and facilities in the emirate.”

The Authority presented a presentation of the axes of the development of the Rafisah Dam, including the product, means of security and safety, environmental elements and management, confirming that it has carried out recent studies of the dam that include pollution and vibration rates, in addition to analytical studies of the environmental system, the water system of dams and water reservoirs. to maintain the cleanliness of the place.

For her part, the Director of Khorfakkan Municipality, Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, said that her administration is intensively monitoring the tourist places in the city to preserve them and the general appearance through observers and inspectors who visit them periodically to ensure their cleanliness and restrict visitors to the conditions followed in them in order to preserve the environment.

Al-Rafisah Dam Rest House

The “Al-Rafisa Dam” rest house is one of the most beautiful and attractive environmental projects in the eastern region of Khorfakkan, where the area of ​​the lake is more than 82,000 square meters with a depth of 13 meters. The rest house includes a group of world-class tourist and service facilities that meet the diverse aspirations of visitors. .

The Rafisah Dam offers visitors and tourists tours of the lake with motorized boats and other kayaks that give them the opportunity to row, feed ducks, birds and water turtles, explore the lake and enjoy the surrounding landscape.