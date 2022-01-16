Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah topped the top of the Vice President’s Cup final for men’s handball, beating Al Wasl 33-27, in the match that took place at Rashid bin Hamdan Hall at Al Nasr Club, within the second round of the combined session, and the “king” finished the first half, advancing 20-13, achieving The second win in a row, after beating Al Ain 27-25 in the first round.

While Al-Ain succeeded in snatching a difficult victory over Al-Nassr 24-23 in the match that was held in the same hall, and the first half ended with the lead of “Al-Zaeem” 15-12.

Sharjah won the “full mark” in two rounds, with 6 points, followed by Al-Nasr in second place “4 points”, with a goal difference from Al-Ain “third”, while Al-Wasl came in the fourth and last place with two points.

The champion will be determined next Friday, through the third round that will be held in Al Ain Hall, where Al Ain meets Al Wasl, and Sharjah meets Al Nasr, and Sharjah needs a win or a tie to settle the title in his favour, while the victory of the “Brigadier” raises his score to 7 points, equal with Sharjah. , which applies to Al-Ain in the event of its victory over Al-Wasl, while the victory of the “Emperor” removes the “violet” from the circle of competition.

According to the tournament regulations, direct matches will be based, in the event of a tie, then the goal difference.

The results of the two rounds

Al Nasr – Al Wasl 31-23

Sharjah – Al Ain 27-25

Sharjah – Al Wasl 33-27

Al Ain – Victory 24-23