Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Sharjah jumped to third place “temporarily” and has 26 points, after beating Ittihad Kalba with a goal scored by Othman Kamara of Guinea in the 52nd minute, from the meeting that was held at Kalba Stadium, within the “14th round” of the ADNOC Professional League, and thus “the King” repeated the scenario of the first leg when He excelled with the Brazilian Bernard’s goal, and the “Tigers” balance was frozen at 18 points. The match did not go against expectations, and was characterized by parity and equality between the two teams, but the “King” managed to settle the result during the second half, through Camara, who shook the net of his former team.

The two teams did not provide the expected offensive performance in the first half of the match. In the second half, Camara opened the scoring for Sharjah with a powerful shot that hit goalkeeper Jamal Abdullah, to score his first goal in the Sharjah shirt, and his fifth goal in the tournament against his previous team, who played for him in the first round on loan, He scored 4 goals with him in the competition.

Brazilian Bernard missed the opportunity to double the “return”, after Jamal Abdullah saved the penalty kick in the 78th minute, after Camara was fouled inside the area.