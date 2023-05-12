

Ali Maali (Dubai)

Sharjah was associated with five stories with the “number 7” this season, and after the nominations were poured in favor of the “king” to win the title of “ADNOC Professional League” to be the seventh in its history, but the team found itself occupying the seventh place and has 43 points, and the arrangement is the worst for it since 7 Years in the league, when he came ninth with “26 points” in the 2016-2017 season.

Sharjah achieved a draw in 7 matches this season, with Dibba 1-1, Al Wahda 0-0, Al Wasl 1-1, Shabab Al Ahly 0-0, Al Nasr 1-1, Al Ain 2-2, and Al Jazira 3-3, in exchange for losing 7 times. In front of Al-Nasr, Al-Wahda, Al-Wasl and Khorfakkan with a goal, Ittihad Kalba and Al-Ain with two goals, and Al-Jazira 2-3.

And with the end of the league, the team became required during the remainder of the current season, to regain its strength before the “Gold Square” Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, where it meets Al Jazira in two matches that define many of the features of the team crowned with Cosmin with 3 titles so far and is looking for the fourth, after To find himself seventh in the “ADNOC Professional League”.

And it seems that Romanian Cosmin will not determine his position on renewal or not, until after the completion of this tournament, but rather he threw the decision or not to stay in the players’ stadium, revealing that he will see the extent of the players’ desire to win the title, and restore the level again, admitting that at times He did not succeed in eliminating the mood of some players, which negatively affected the “king”‘s career in the league.

Cosmin called on his players to focus on the last competition this season, after which the decision will be for him, either to renew and stay or leave.

