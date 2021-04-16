Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah is looking for a “sixth point”, when the Iranian Tractor faces tomorrow, Saturday, in the second round of Group B competitions for the AFC Champions League, so that the “Al-Malus” maintains its lead in the group that hosts its matches on the “oval stadium” in the “emirate.” Al-Basma », and match points a“ clear goal ”for coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari and his players, in the hope that the team will continue to reap positive results at the continental level, just as winning is a” new step “on the” road to dreams. “

The Sharjah meeting with Tractor is the first between the two teams at the continental level, and the 14th match for «King» during his Asian participation, and has achieved 7 victories, lost 5 times, and draws in two meetings, and is looking to continue at the top of the second group, after snatching three precious points in the round. The first, at the expense of the Iraqi Air Force, with the goal of Khalid Bawazir.

Through the scores obtained by the players of the two teams, during the first round, we find that “the king” has a great advantage, with more than one player on the list, led by Luan Pereira with “7.60”, Adel Al Hosani (7.50), Cayo Lucas (7.40), and Shaheen Abdul Rahman. “7.40”, compared to Muhammad Abbas Zadeh from Tractor “8.90”, and is the top scorer with two goals in the first match out of 3 goals scored by the team in their opening match against Pakhtakor. The Iranian team played the first match in a 4-3-1-2 manner, while Sharjah played its match against Al-Jawiya in a 4-4-2 manner, and perhaps what distinguishes a tractor is the heavy shooting on the goal, and its players fired 12 shots in the first-round match with Pakhtakor, while Sharjah’s corrections towards the Al-Jawiya goal were 6 times.

It is expected that Igor Coronado will be one of the important and trump cards in Al-Anbari’s hands, after he missed the team in the first match, which made him rethink the way of playing and the lineup, and with the expected return of Igor, things will become more stable and strong.

The match witnesses a special dialogue between the “three friends”, in the first confrontation between them, after they had been together in the past, specifically 15 years ago. They are Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, the coach of Sharjah and Rasul Khatibi, the trainer of Tractor, and his player Masoud Shojaee. From victories. The match will be preceded by a confrontation at seven in the evening between the Iraqi air force and Bakhtakor of Uzbekistan.