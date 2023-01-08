The Sharjah Police General Command announced the temporary closure of the road leading to the tow rest stop as a result of rock falls and the closure of the street path, confirming that the competent authorities are working to remove rock accumulations to open one side of the road, to facilitate the disembarkation of visitors to the rest stop.
Sharjah Police confirms that all visitors to the rest house are fine and there is nothing to worry about.
