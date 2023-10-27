The Sharjah Fish Resources Authority organized a charitable initiative to contribute with the Big Heart Foundation to donate within the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, through which it targeted the Authority’s employees, in cooperation with the Sharjah Charitable Society. The head of the Authority, Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, confirmed that the initiative included collecting donations by the Authority’s employees, coinciding with the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign launched by the state to assist and provide relief to those affected by the war in Gaza, as this initiative instilled in the Authority’s employees the concepts of community solidarity and the positives of volunteer work. By extending a helping hand and assistance to those in need in countries that are exposed to crises, initiating solidarity with Palestinian children and affected families, working to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions, and alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, by providing them and their mothers with basic needs, in addition to health supplies and hygiene materials. the public. For its part, the Sharjah Department of Social Services is organizing, tomorrow, Sunday, the volunteer opportunity “Compassion for Gaza,” at the headquarters of Al Bayt Mitwahid in Sharjah, as part of its efforts to support the efforts of the UAE to relief the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in Gaza.