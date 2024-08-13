Sharjah (Union)

Sharjah is witnessing a diversity in the list of ideal summer destinations for families, as the emirate is famous for its family atmosphere, which makes it the ideal place to spend a fun summer vacation with family members, with water parks, sandy beaches, advanced entertainment centers, adventure activities, museums and scientific centers, which enable children to learn and have fun at the same time.

Among the most prominent things that the emirate offers to its visitors in the summer are 15 destinations that represent an ideal outlet for families and children. Al Heera Beach is also an ideal family tourist destination and includes gardens, a walkway, a jogging track, a bicycle track, sports fields, children’s play areas, a number of restaurants and cafes, in addition to the first professional skate park in Sharjah that includes multiple tracks for skateboarding sports.

The park’s gardens are the jewel of Sharjah’s entertainment, extending over a large area and including various facilities that meet the needs of family members, within its two gardens, “Legends Island” and “Pearl Kingdom.”

The Island of Legends is an ideal destination for adventure and thrill lovers, as it transports visitors to a fantasy world full of legends and tales. Visitors can embark on a journey in search of the legendary Loch Ness Monster, or explore the North Pole with the brave Vikings, with more than 26 exciting trips and vast green meadows, providing an unforgettable experience.

In the water park, visitors embark on a journey to explore the secrets of the “Pearl Kingdom”, the story of “Princess Lulu” who embarks on adventures to find the “Pearl of Knowledge”, through 35 water slides and facilities suitable for all ages.

Different tastes

Sharjah’s entertainment destinations are diverse and suit different tastes, from the vibrant Al Qasba, to the Kalba and Al Majaz waterfronts with their views of the water, to the quiet “Zawiya Walk” with its upscale restaurants and comfortable atmosphere where you can experience real rain through the artificial rain shows in “Rain Street” with sound effects resembling thunder.

Not to mention Aljada, which includes the East Boulevard destination, which offers a unique shopping experience, and the new Zad destination for lovers of delicious flavours. It also includes the Playscape area for children, a dedicated skating rink, the drive-in cinema “Movie Nights at Aljada”, in addition to Bounce, which includes a luxurious indoor trampoline hall, and specialised facilities that include games.

Different ages

Families can enjoy adrenaline-filled experiences in Sharjah such as Prison Island, an adventure destination suitable for all ages, where visitors must face a set of challenges and puzzles in unique cells, collect points, and overcome prison bars.

Flipped offers an enjoyable experience for everyone, from children to adults, as the indoor amusement park includes a variety of activities such as a trampoline, a multi-play area, a go-kart for children, and a ropes course.

Adventureland is an indoor entertainment facility designed specifically to develop children’s creative imagination.

It includes 3 indoor roller coasters, the first indoor suspended free-sliding line in the Emirate of Sharjah, a huge skating rink, vehicle games, entertainment games, virtual reality games, and a sports complex.

You can also try Karting Town at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, which is one of the leading tourist destinations to experience karting, full of multiple entertainment options.

Various experiences

Sharjah Aquarium offers an opportunity to explore the marine world rich in colorful fish. It includes more than 20 aquariums and a variety of marine creatures, in addition to the Sharjah Maritime Museum, where visitors enjoy seeing marine creatures up close and attending feeding shows.

Sharjah Discovery Centre features a variety of activities, where children between 3 and 12 years old can enjoy playing and sports, and unleash their creativity in the world of construction. The centre also gives children the opportunity to climb walls, drive electric cars, and listen to entertaining stories, through its 7 areas full of games and interactive activities.

fun atmosphere

The Butterfly House on Al Noor Island is an eye-catching attraction with its unique design, housing over 500 brightly coloured butterflies. It offers a breathtaking visual experience thanks to the ever-changing light shows, creating a unique atmosphere within this temperature-controlled space, and is an unparalleled choice for children.

The Rain Room offers a unique artistic experience, where visitors enter a world of continuous rain, where motion sensors work with extreme precision to detect the movement of visitors, and stop the rain as they pass.