Today, the “Sharjah Summer Offers 2023” activities, the commercial and tourism event organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry annually, and one of the main events within the emirate’s annual calendar for the retail sector, were launched today, bringing with it this year a package of promotions, major discounts, shopping experiences, entertainment events, and valuable prizes. Which lasts for 65 days in all parts of the emirate, from July 01 to September 03.

This year, the Sharjah Chamber celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Sharjah Summer Offers, raising the slogan “Hello, our summer in Sharjah”, through an exceptional version for the residents and visitors of the emirate, offering shoppers discounts ranging from 25 to 75%, on the most famous international brands, as well For discounts that give them the opportunity to take advantage of promotional offers in shopping centers and shops scattered throughout Sharjah during the summer season.

Sharjah Summer Offers 2023 rewards shoppers who spend an amount of 100 dirhams or more, with a wide range of prizes and special promotions, which were allocated by the Sharjah Chamber to celebrate this occasion, and include purchase vouchers worth more than 100,000 dirhams, tourism and hotel packages, as well as a big raffle on a Nissan Patrol. 2023, in addition to the valuable prizes allocated by shopping centers in all cities and regions of the emirate.

Festive atmosphere.

The Director General of the Sharjah Chamber, Muhammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, confirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah will witness this year a festive summer atmosphere that spreads happiness among visitors and residents during the Sharjah Summer Shows, which celebrates this year its 20th anniversary, which is one of the most important commercial events in the emirate, and shops and shopping centers compete. To register in it to launch its best offers throughout the year, to take advantage of the high spending rates that this season is witnessing, which is full of attractive events, attractive discounts, competitive prices and valuable prizes, in addition to many recreational activities that meet the needs of visitors and tourists of different age groups.

For his part, Assistant Director General for the Communication and Business Sector, Abdulaziz Muhammad Shattaf, indicated that this year’s edition will be exceptional in all its details, reflecting the Sharjah Chamber’s keenness to launch many successful festivals and shows throughout the year, as a result of years of long experience accumulated by the Chamber in organizing The leading economic activities in the emirate for more than five decades, in cooperation with its strategic partners from the government and private sectors, to support the retail trade sector, move the economic wheel and encourage businessmen from inside and outside the emirate to pump more investments, expand their businesses and establish companies, as well as strengthening the presence of the Emirate of Sharjah. Tourism to remain the first attraction in the region.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Department of Economic Relations at the Sharjah Chamber, confirmed that the Sharjah summer offers are an ideal destination for shopping, saving and enjoying the emirate’s ancient tourist and historical attractions. To attract the largest number of visitors and shoppers, by launching the strongest offers, offering its products at competitive prices, and large discounts that meet the shopping and entertainment needs of different ages and nationalities, stressing that the Sharjah Chamber is always keen to develop Sharjah summer offers in cooperation with all its strategic partners, to ensure keeping pace with comprehensive developments And the rapid pace that Sharjah is witnessing at all levels.

The Sharjah Summer Offers represent a qualitative event at the level of the UAE thanks to its unique and diverse components, which include multiple events and large promotions, in addition to the distinguished activities that contribute to stimulating tourism in the emirate, and open the way for visitors to Sharjah to experience the best unique experiences and spend the most enjoyable times throughout it. .