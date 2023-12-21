Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

It seems that with every “big summit” in the “ADNOC Professional League”, the “negative series” of the Sharjah team increases in front of the rest of its major competitors, and the “King” has been struggling to win big matches since last season, and what is most strange is that most of them are on its home field.

This comes after the match between Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly ended in a 1-1 draw, in the “Smiling Emirate”, and the “postponed” match from the “ninth round”, due to the participation of “The King” in the Asian Championship, and the balance of the “Knights” rose to “24 points”, in Second place, 3 points behind Al Wasl, while “The King” reached “21 points” in fourth place.

Sharjah's last victory in the “Summit Matches” dates back to the first round of last season 2022-2023 over Shabab Al Ahly 2-0 at Rashid Stadium, which means that “The King” has completed a year and 3 months, without any victory in the “Summit Match”.

Since then, Sharjah has played 13 matches against Al-Wasl, Al-Wahda, Al-Ain, Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahly, and did not win any of them, lost 6 matches, and tied 7 matches. It also scored only 13 goals and conceded 21 goals, and Sharjah only kept a clean sheet twice. In a goalless draw against Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Wahda.

He mentions 8 out of 13 matches that were held at home and among his fans at Sharjah Stadium. The numbers indicate that the team lost 5 matches on its home field, and tied 3 times. The statistic is difficult to interpret, and represents a strange situation that the “King” is experiencing specifically on its home field.