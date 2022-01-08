Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah inflicted the first loss to Al Ain in the ADNOC Professional Football League, when it beat it with two goals, this evening, “Saturday”, in the “13th round”, to raise the “King” score to “23 points”, occupying second place “temporarily”, while The “leader” stopped at “30 points” at the top of the championship and was a winter champion despite the loss, and the “land owner” managed to settle the match, during the first 18 minutes of the match, and the match saw 8 yellow cards, including 5 warnings for Sharjah and three for Al Ain.

During the first half of the first half, control and possession tended to favor the “king” to a large extent, and his superiority was translated into two goals, the first in the 12th minute, through Caio Lucas, and the second in the 19th minute, signed by Luan Pereira.

He explained Sharjah’s ability to easily reach the “leader” goal, and after the two quick goals of the “king”, the “leader” tried to move forward, launch and press in an attempt to compensate for the result.

Violet had the most dangerous opportunity to reduce the difference in the 44th minute, but Sharjah goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani brilliantly saved his goal from Mohammed Shaker’s header. On the other hand, Meloni shot more than a strong ball that came relatively far from the nets of Khaled Issa, Al Ain goalkeeper.

In the second half, eye pressure from both sides of the stadium, with a relative decline of Sharjah, in order to preserve the result of the first half, and the “leader” coach made several changes, but the attempts did not lead to anything.

In the last 20 minutes, Sharjah retreated, relying on counter-attacks, through Caio’s launches, and coach Cosmin resorted to changes to strengthen the defense, and a golden opportunity was missed by Yahya Nader, and the crossbar stood in front of a strong ball that Guanka shot, to end the match with the “king”. On the “full mark”, on the other hand, the advance of the “leader” stopped, although he is at the top by a difference of 7 points, until the rest of the matches of the rest of his competitors in the round are completed.