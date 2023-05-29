The Sharjah Waste-to-Energy Plant – the first of its kind in the Middle East – since its inception a year ago, has strengthened the efforts of Bee’ah Group to divert waste away from landfills, as it contributed to raising that percentage from 76% to 90%, and the use of that waste to generate clean energy is one of the The UAE aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in addition to diversifying the energy mix.

With this qualitative achievement, Bee’ah Group and its strategic partner in the station, Masdar Company, will be able to present their success story at the COP 28 Global Conference of Parties, which will be hosted by the country next November.

Nouf Mohammed Jamal, Senior Engineer at Bee’ah Energy, a subsidiary of Bee’ah Group, said in an exclusive statement to Emirates News Agency, WAM, from the station’s operations room in Al Saja’a Industrial Area, that the station, whose construction costs were estimated at $200 million, is currently studying the possibility of expansion. And building similar stations in other emirates of the country, where it received several letters from different parties to repeat the successes of the Sharjah station, and it also received requests from other countries for the same purpose.

She pointed out that the design of the Sharjah station allows it to add a production line in the future if the need arises, stressing the significant contribution of the Emirati male and female engineers to the project from its inception until the completion of the station’s construction and operation.

She explained that the station was able, within one year of generating electric power, to feed 2,000 homes in the Emirate of Sharjah by connecting it to the network of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, while removing 150,000 tons of harmful carbon dioxide emissions. A thousand homes are electrified in the Emirate of Sharjah, and up to 300,000 tons of waste were treated to landfills, removing 450,000 tons of harmful carbon dioxide emissions, thus supporting efforts to enable sustainability, preserve the environment, and raise the level of sustainable quality of life in the emirate and the region in general.

Regarding the operating mechanisms of this station, Emirati engineer Nouf Mohammed Jamal explained that non-recyclable waste is placed in a thermal waste boiler to generate high-pressure steam, which in turn contributes to the operation of electric turbines, with emphasis on the removal and purification of toxins and pollutants generated from that process.

On the other hand, she added, bottom ash is collected to re-extract mineral materials and other components that can be used in construction and road works, while fly ash is collected separately for scientific and safe treatment, and the flue gas resulting from waste burning operations is treated in line with standards. The heat produced during the process is recovered and used in a steam boiler, which in turn is used to drive electric turbines and produce electricity. The plant’s boiler and thermal efficiency rates are among the highest in the industry.

It is noteworthy that the Sharjah waste-to-energy plant opened in May 2022, and it is the first commercial station of its kind in the Middle East region and a joint venture between Bee’ah Group, a pioneer in the field of sustainability, and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, a world leader in the field of renewable energy. The project seeks to convert waste into energy over a period of 25 years, according to the best international standards.

This partnership aims to explore prospects for developing more similar stations in the UAE and the region, and to provide “total waste conversion” solutions away from landfills and carbon neutrality.

The Sharjah waste-to-energy plant is located within the Bee’ah waste management complex in the Al Saja’a area of ​​the Emirate of Sharjah, where there are also a number of other waste recycling facilities that support Bee’ah’s efforts to completely divert waste away from landfills, thus promoting the circular economy and achieving national sustainability goals.