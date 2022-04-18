Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Sports Council organized a dialogue session entitled “Public Base – Building and Influencing” at the headquarters of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, presented by Eng.

The session, which comes within the framework of the Sharjah Sports Council’s efforts to activate the complementary role between the basic components of the sports system, was attended by the concerned media professionals from Sharjah youth, sports clubs, football companies and specialized clubs in the Emirate of Al Basmah, as well as sports media professionals.

Al Hammadi praised the generous and continuous sports support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the attention he gives to sports media and the components of sports institutions, including the masses. He said that, according to His Highness’ directives, the Sharjah Sports Council headed by Issa Hilal Al-Hazzami gives this aspect constant attention and care, given the essential role of sports fans in supporting local teams and national teams.

He stressed the importance of initiatives, plans and programs that contribute to building and expanding the fan base through caring for the masses and appreciating their role, and opening channels of communication with them, in addition to devising the latest ways to attract the masses through awareness and education programs and introducing the role of sports clubs and institutions. He noted the importance of the institutional reputation and the integration of the sports identity document for clubs and sports institutions to include the ethical and behavioral aspect, given the necessity of appropriately representing the sports identity by cadres, players, and club fans and their links, which reflects positively on the reputation of the sports edifice and the success of competitions and competitions.

During the session, the attendees discussed several issues, including intolerance and sports violence, and ways to confront it from a religious, psychological, national and social point of view, by promoting the principle of respect for the opponent, optimal handling of crises, and understanding the spirit of the public and the behavior of individuals in such cases. The session dealt with the importance of content industry to gain and guide the masses and the need to improve the degree of its spread to reach the target groups through various media and in cooperation with partners, which is reflected positively on the intensity of attendance and the treasury of clubs and federations through marketing contracts, sponsorship and broadcasting rights.

At the end of the session, Al Hammadi stressed the need to preserve the club’s facilities, create comfort, and provide the necessary requirements in the stands to create a healthy climate and an attractive environment for the masses. He valued the great interaction and rich discussions from the audience.