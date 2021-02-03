The Sharjah Special Education Authority confirmed that all parents of private school students in Sharjah can track their children’s trip on the school bus and know when they enter and leave the bus through the authority’s digital platform “Your Children are Safe”.

The authority indicated that the guardian can learn a mechanism to track his son’s journey by communicating with the bus director in the school where the student studies, noting that this step came to reassure parents of their students when they go and return from schools.





