The Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology affiliated with the University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Embassy of the United States of America in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, opened the art exhibition entitled “Beyond Earth,” with the aim of displaying artworks from the Apollo mission to the moon. The exhibition will continue until next March 11 at the headquarters of the University of Sharjah. The Academy, in the presence of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sharjah for Academic Affairs, Dr. Yousef Al-Hayek, the Consul General of the United States of America in Dubai, Megan Gregonis, and a number of researchers and the Academy’s administrative staff.

The exhibition includes 30 artistic images taken by leading photographers, including photographer Andy Saunders, who reworked NASA’s photo archives in order to work on digital enhancements of the images that emerged as a result of high-resolution scans of original materials documenting the Apollo mission’s journey. For the arrival and landing of humans on the surface of the moon, in addition to displaying the work of photographer James Balog, which displays geological images that study the layers of the Earth, and displaying a group of images about the possibility of studying the impact of climate change from satellites.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Academy organized a scientific lecture on drafting the Artemis Agreements and the future of space management, in cooperation with the American side and Red Wire Space, with the aim of educating young people about the importance of concluding agreements between countries in the space sector, and the impact of cooperation between them in this field, presented by President Mike Gold. Chief Growth Officer at RedWire Space, and Assistant Administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships at NASA.

At the conclusion of the event, the attendees and participants enjoyed a distinguished viewing of space and astronomy exhibitions, a brief space show at the Sharjah Planetarium, in addition to observing the moon using a refracting telescope with a diameter of 18 cm, under the supervision of the Sharjah Optical Observatory team at the academy.