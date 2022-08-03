The efforts made by the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, to its affected affiliates, families, senior citizens, children, and others, have continued since the first day of the depression that hit some areas in the country and led to large torrential rains that swept away homes, cars and trees. The department worked with its partners to form urgent intervention teams of volunteers to provide in-kind and material assistance to these, who numbered 136 families, or 1,836 individuals, all of whom were transferred to 13 accommodation centers (hotels).

The director of the branch sector in the department, Maryam Al Shamsi, stated that work is underway to restore and rehabilitate the homes of families affected by the floods, to allow their residents to return to them.

She indicated that 7,542 families from the people of the cities of Khorfakkan and Kalba were contacted to check on them, and their number was counted through the available lists from the Department of Statistics and Community Development, where text messages were sent to them to receive communications to provide urgent needs, and 654 urgent communications were received after them through The main line of the circle 800700.

Contact was also made with senior citizens and residents alone, who numbered 57 at the beginning of the crisis, to check on them.

According to the director of the Sharjah Volunteer Center, Hessa Al Hammadi; Six volunteer opportunities have been launched, according to their specialization and role in the crisis, including: “Reassurance on the Eastern Cities”, “Supporters – Kalba City”, “Supporters – Khor Fakkan City”, “Preparation for a Safe Return to the City of Kalba” and “Response to Kalba City”.

About 202 volunteers joined these initiatives, working in distributing meals provided by the Sharjah Charitable Society to all individuals in hotels. Their needs of clothes, medicines, children’s supplies and others are identified, which are provided immediately, in addition to receiving reports from affected families, contacting them and checking them around the clock. The medical staff was also provided to visit all the affected families in their hotel rooms, and to provide them with medical support.

On the other hand, some teams provide various and entertainment programs to the affected people on a daily basis in the shelters, and the figures of the approved department “Salem and Salama” participate in the provision of programs by providing entertaining programs and competitions for children, and the Social Services Department has also contributed to providing health supplies to families, and currently coordination is being made for the return To homes with partners.