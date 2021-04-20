The Director of the Social Education Department at the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Maryam Al-Qusayr, stated that the counseling center in the department provided counseling to 1,319 families during the two years since its establishment.

She added that the center aims to increase social awareness towards marital relations, and help families face their social, psychological, legal and medical problems, through a team of specialists qualified to treat cases, provide free assistance to them within 48 hours, and solve problems amicably, as this line works 24 hours In receiving consultations, noting that the center’s work is focused on helping family members of all ages, groups, or family culture, by responding to all their consultations in the fastest time and with high quality.

She explained to Emirates Today that 1319 families have benefited from the consultations from 2019 to March 2021, pointing out that among the most important consultations that the center provided during this period of time is consultations for social, psychological, legal and medical problems.

Al-Qusayr added that the center provides awareness programs and lectures for the families of students and employees in governmental and private institutions, in addition to educating those who are about to marry about family rights and duties, understanding the psychology of the spouses, and implementing community activities to educate members of society about successful marriage, stressing that the center provides advice to all who resort to it.

She pointed out that the mechanism for dealing with family problems that the center receives starts with receiving by the call center or the department’s communication sites, and then it is transferred directly to the specialized family counselor, who takes over the communication with the counselor, and as needed decides if the counseling is telephone or needed To an office interview, as coordination between them is appropriate to the needs of the consultant.

She emphasized that the percentage of dealing with requests received at the center reached 100%, as all consultations were received, provided, and resolved in proportion to the status of the applicant.





