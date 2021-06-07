The Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, said that there are basic elements to determine the payment of insurance rights, including the subscription period, and this was regulated by Article No. 23 of the Social Security Law in the Emirate of Sharjah, whereby the pension is calculated at 60% of the subscription period calculated in the fund for those who spent in His employer is 15 years and is entitled to a 100% pension if he has spent 35 years in his workplace

He stressed that the subscription period is one of the important elements that have an important role in calculating the disbursement of insurance rights, especially the long-term insurance benefit, which is the pension, where the pension is paid at 100% in the event that the insured reaches the contribution period of 35 years.

In the same context, he explained that the cases in which the pension is paid regardless of the period are represented in either death, total disability, or medical unfitness for service, and this is proven by the Higher Medical Committee for Retirement. In addition to entitlement to the pension at 100% when the service of the insured ends due to total disability as a result of a work injury, and the service of the insured ends due to death as a result of a work injury.

Al Shamsi pointed out that in the event of the death of the insured or the pensioner, the beneficiaries have the right to receive shares of his pension, whether they are citizens or non-citizens, and those who meet the eligibility conditions are the widowed husband and wife or widowed wives, children, parents, brothers and sisters, and children of the son.

He stressed that the fund is proceeding according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in consolidating his pioneering experience by playing its role in securing a decent life for insured citizens and their family members in a manner that achieves material and moral stability for them.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

