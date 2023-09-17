The Sharjah Social Security Fund confirmed the possibility of purchasing the legal service period for employees from the insured, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (5) of 2018, regarding social security in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is in line with the vision of the law and the Fund’s work policies in working to improve the lives of employees and provide additional opportunities. To increase their pensions. The Fund indicated that it is permitted to purchase the legal period of service for the employee (the insured) after he completes at least 20 years of actual service, by bearing his monthly share and the employer’s share of the cost of the service to be purchased according to the current salary on the date of the purchase request.

The Fund explained that the procedures for purchasing the legal service period include five steps in making an advance payment equivalent to 50% of the total purchase costs, then paying the rest in the form of monthly installments not less than a quarter of the subscription account salary, taking into account that the installment period does not exceed five years or the employee reaches the age of Referral to retirement, whichever occurs first, and the importance of submitting a declaration stating that (the insured) accepts the deduction of sections of the consolidation cost from his monthly salary. Among these steps is that if the insured does not pay the full purchase cost before the end of his service, the purchased periods are calculated based on the amounts actually paid, while the rest of the purchase cost installments continue to be collected from the pensions of those entitled to them in the event of the employee’s death before paying them in full. It is noteworthy that the period allowed for purchasing it does not exceed five years for the insured, meaning the man, and 10 years for the insured, meaning the woman.