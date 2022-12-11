The Sharjah Social Security Fund stated that its insurance benefits extend in a comprehensive and integrated manner to cover all risks that the insured may be exposed to at the fund or prevent him, in whole or in part, from practicing his professional activity and carrying out his job duties.

The Fund stated that it undertakes, by virtue of its competence, protection against social risks such as old age, disability, death, illness and work injuries.

He pointed out that it provides an umbrella of insurance protection that coincides with the great care given by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, to society in general and to the family in particular, in light of his care for all emergency circumstances that may befall the insured in the scope of his family life. social.

The Fund works within its legislative framework to embody social security and guarantee to the insured comfort, tranquility and a decent life for them and their family members. Therefore, the Fund provides a number of privileges to the insured in accordance with its system in protecting the insured from social risks such as: “old age, disability, death, illness and work injuries, which are among It may prevent them, in whole or in part, from practicing their professional activity and obtaining their source of livelihood, or increase their family burdens, and reduce their standard of living, in a way that guarantees to these individuals a minimum level of decent living.