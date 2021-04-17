Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Social Security Fund confirmed that the salary of the subscription account in the government sector is based on four main elements, including the basic salary, the cost of living allowance, the social allowance for the citizen and the social allowance for children, with the aim of providing a decent life for the insured according to the Sharjah government system.

The Fund indicated that the pension calculation salary in the governmental and semi-government sector is calculated from the average contribution calculation salary for the last three years of the insurance subscription period or the entire contribution period if less than that, and it is calculated according to the months. This came within the framework of awareness-raising carried out by the Sharjah Social Security Fund in order to enhance awareness of all employees of the Sharjah government from the governmental and semi-governmental sectors.

Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, stressed the importance of awareness of all insured employees at the Fund of all insurance benefits, especially the salary on which insurance rights are to be paid on the one hand, and how the contributions due to the fund are calculated and paid.