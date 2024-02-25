The Sharjah Social Security Fund confirmed the availability of purchasing a legal service period for the insured’s job cadres, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 5 of 2018 for Social Security in the Emirate of Sharjah. This service comes as a step to enhance the rights of the insured, provide social care for them and their families, and contribute to providing flexible options. To improve pension.

The Fund explained that the importance of the purchase service at the Sharjah Social Security Fund is evident in enabling the insured to enhance his rights and ensuring his entitlement to a stable retirement pension, by purchasing a legal period of service, whereby the insured can raise and improve his retirement pension.

This approach enhances the financial and social stability of the insured and his family, as he enjoys a longer pension period and more financial comfort during retirement years. In addition, purchasing the legal service period reflects the insured’s commitment to planning his financial future and providing comfort and security for himself and his family in the coming years.

The Social Security Law in the Emirate of Sharjah permitted the insured to purchase a nominal period of service for the purposes of improving the retirement pension. The Fund explained that the nominal period is a non-actual period of service that he did not spend at work, and the insured can purchase it with the aim of increasing the retirement pension. The insured who intends to purchase a period of service must It is considered legal that he has spent a subscription period of no less than 20 years, making sure that the period to be purchased does not exceed five years for the insured men and 10 years for the insured women. The insurer bears 20% of the salary of the subscription account for the period to be purchased.