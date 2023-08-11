The Sharjah Social Security Fund confirmed the possibility of purchasing a nominal service period to be added to the actual service period.

The fund provides the opportunity to provide multiple options for the insured, and to provide mechanisms to amend and improve the legal service period to obtain more benefits and rights, in response to the needs of society and the aspirations of the insured, as it is permissible to purchase a legal period not exceeding five years for men, and a legal period not exceeding 10 years for women. , under a set of specific conditions to make the best use of this feature.

The law stipulates conditions that must be met by the insured to purchase a nominal period of service, which is that the insured must submit a request to purchase a nominal service period, in writing, before the end of his actual service period, and that he must have spent at least 20 years in active service.

It is not permissible to purchase a period exceeding five years for the insured man and 10 years for the insured woman.

According to the law, the insured shall bear the costs of purchasing the legal period of service in proportion to the salary of the subscription account at the date of the purchase request, and payment shall be made either in one payment or in installments, and the period of installments must be before the insured reaches the age of 60 for men and 55 for women, which reflects the important role of the Fund Sharjah Social Security in meeting the needs of society and supporting individuals and families.

