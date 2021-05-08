The Sharjah Social Security Fund has issued a circular to employers in the government sector in the Emirate of Sharjah who are subject to the provisions of Law No. (5) of 2018 adding an academic degree bonus to the salary of the subscription account.

The Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, Muhammad Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, stated that since the establishment of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the inclusion of permanent allowances that have a continuity characteristic to the salary of the subscription account in the government sector of the insured with the Fund Accordingly, Circular No. (2) for the year 2021 was issued regarding the addition of the degree bonus to the salary of the subscription account.

He explained that the calculation of the bonuses in general, especially the degree bonus, is complementary with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in calling all the functional cadres of the government of Sharjah to obtain higher scientific degrees, and expresses the permanent and strong hopes and clarity of His Highness’s approach to encouraging the sons and daughters of the nation to complete postgraduate studies. It is their duty to work to continue the national development of the Emirate of Sharjah with its modern and civilized horizons and goals at the level of all departments and bodies of the Sharjah government, and to consolidate and expand these horizons in the scientific fields so that the employees of the Emirate of Sharjah are male and female who hold higher degrees in all their specialties and jobs that they are acquiring.

Al Shamsi pointed out that adding this bonus is later reflected in the increase in the pension and the contribution account for the insured, stressing that the fund, in accordance with its objectives, always works to reduce the gap between the salary and the retirement pension by adding bonuses in the pension, which works to give the insured better insurance benefits that meet the life of the insured It gives him stability and decent living and increases the pension.





