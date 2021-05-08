The Sharjah Social Security Fund has issued a circular to employers in the government sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, subject to the provisions of Law No. (5) of 2018, adding an academic degree bonus to the salary of the subscription account.

The Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, Muhammad Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, stated that since the establishment of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the inclusion of permanent allowances that have a continuity characteristic to the salary of the subscription account in the government sector for the insured Accordingly, at the fund, and accordingly, Circular No. (2) for the year 2021 regarding the addition of the academic degree bonus to the salary of the subscription account was issued.

Al Shamsi pointed out that adding this allowance will later be reflected in the increase in the pension and the contribution account for the insured.

Stressing that the Fund, according to its objectives, always works to reduce the gap between salary and pension by adding bonuses to the pension, which works to give the insured better insurance benefits, fulfills the life of the insured, gives him stability and decent living, and increases the pension.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

