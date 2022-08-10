The Department of Social Services in Sharjah will organize, tomorrow, Thursday, the first employment fair at the Sheraton Sharjah Hotel, as part of its plans to support its affiliates who are eligible for social benefits.
The department explained that during the exhibition, job opportunities will be provided by private institutions that support social responsibility, in an effort to enable them to acquire expertise and experiences that contribute to improving and developing their lives to reach a decent life.
