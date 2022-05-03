The Department of Social Services in Sharjah launched an initiative to implement more than 1,000 trips aimed at transporting senior citizens and people with disabilities to meet their needs, within the “Mishwar” initiative, with the aim of facilitating their transportation process easily and providing a healthy environment, explaining that one of the registration conditions is that the beneficiary be an elderly person “60 years and over.” above”.

The department had implemented many projects and initiatives in support of social responsibility programs, during the blessed month of Ramadan, especially those related to societal groups, in cooperation with its partners from government agencies, private institutions and the contributions of community members.

The Director of the Department of Community Cohesion in the department, Hessa Al Hammadi, revealed that various services are provided, such as haircuts for children from the children’s care home and the elderly from the elderly care home, provided by a men’s barbershop, and similar services for mothers and girls from the children’s care home by cosmetic centers. Specialized. This is three days before the happy Eid Al-Fitr, as a social contribution to spread happiness and joy in their hearts on the advent of Eid.



