The Department of Social Services in Sharjah launched a new service, in cooperation and coordination with the Family Court in Sharjah, entitled “Guidance and Family Reconciliation”. It is for the benefit of the fostered children and includes all common aspects such as alimony, education, health, housing and vision in a manner that preserves the child’s dignity and rights.

The Director of the Family Forum Center affiliated to the Department of Social Services, Fayza Khabab, stated that the center was able, through this service, to sign 17 reconciliation agreements between spouses, within only one month of the start of implementation.

She explained that the family guidance and reform service provided by the center follows the “First Reconciliation” program, known as the parental document or the parental relationship, which is an agreement that regulates the relationship between separated parents towards their children. Family reform, counseling and guidance sessions for cases that come to court with parties to the conflict and family problems in the pre-divorce stage to discourage them from separating, and they take place at the end of the sessions, which may be long or short between the two parties.

Khabab added, “Either signing the reconciliation agreement means returning the waters to normal between the spouses and closing the case, or signing the parental agreement in the event that no agreement is reached.”

Khabab mentioned that the family guidance and reform service is either realistic in the presence of the two parties at the Family Forum Center or in the Family Court, or the session is electronically visible through a link that is determined with the disputing parties, noting that most of the cases are caused by stubbornness between the spouses, and the lack of concession one to the other, even if the reasons are simple.