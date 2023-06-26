Sharjah Foundation for Social Empowerment has completed the “Eid Dessert” project, which aims to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of orphan families in preparation for the Eid. And their families, including individuals, entities, and institutions, in an effort to expand the circle of community solidarity in order for all implemented initiatives and projects to be the focus of interaction and giving from everyone.

The Sharjah Foundation for Social Empowerment said that 861 orphans in the city of Sharjah and the central and eastern regions benefited from the project, which coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Adha season, in coordination with 17 girls from the volunteers of the Voluntary Empowerment Team.

During the previous months, work was done in coordination with some of the mothers of orphans and the girls of the Foundation who are the pioneers of professional work in the field of hospitality, sweets and baked goods, to make different types of Eid sweets, in order to distribute them to the families of orphans affiliated with the Foundation.

Nawal Al-Hamdi, Director of the Social Welfare Department, said: We decided to share the joy of Eid with the orphans’ families by providing them with Eid sweets. They are also the subject of special attention, and we communicated with them to deepen the bond between us, noting that this year “Eid Dessert” supported the projects of mothers and girls of the Foundation who have experience in the field of preparing sweets, and empowered them economically, which helped provide them with a good income.