The Family Forum Center of the Department of Social Services in Sharjah has achieved; 1530 external vision across homes between children and their separated parents, as outdoor meetings were carried out from the beginning of April to the end of 2020, with the aim of enabling separated parents to see the children without coming to the center.

While 721 family vision and sessions were achieved inside the center, during the pre-Covid pandemic, specifically during the first quarter of last year; Where the vision program included; 254 family sessions inside the center or they were taken by their relatives outside the center and returned, and 338 specific visits entered the center’s corridors only, while 129 cases were taken overnight.

The Director of the Family Forum Center, Fayza Hassan Khabab, stated that during the three months of last year, the vision was done through the center, and with the solutions of the health crisis of the Corona pandemic, and to reinforce the series of preventive measures that the government directed to follow, and to preserve the safety and health of children, their families and employees during the period Pandemic; The external vision through the homes was applied to all members of the Family Forum Center, according to which a decision was issued by the court to convert all internal vision in the center to an external vision, and a record of restricting the external vision is applied in its regard so that the vision program is implemented in a specific way without any breach by the two parties of the father and mother relationship.

Redoubled efforts.

Khabab indicated that the center played a great role during the pandemic period in coordinating and supervising the external home meetings so that the agreement between the two parties of the interest would not be violated, especially that the center is the guarantor of preserving the agreement signed between the separated, and it prepares periodic reports on the vision and its nature for the court by focusing on How to see a vision and address the disputes arising between the separated under various emergency and normal circumstances.

Fayza Khabab emphasized the keenness of the Social Services Department to implement the provisions and agreements related to the vision issued by the Sharia court to preserve the psyche of children and their parents, to spare children any problems or phenomena that affect the child’s psyche.





