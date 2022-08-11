Yesterday, the Department of Social Services in Sharjah organized the first employment fair at the Sheraton Sharjah Hotel, as part of its plans to support its affiliates who are eligible for social benefits. and develop their livelihood to reach a decent life.

The director of the Empowerment Office in the department, Amna Al Hammadi, said that employment through exhibitions has several goals, which are: providing decent care to the families of the beneficiaries, providing opportunities that guarantee them a decent living, and enhancing responsibility for the private sector, as it guarantees the beneficiaries to overcome life problems.

Al Hammadi added to “Emirates Today” that the exhibition serves the beneficiaries of the department, and by 2023 there will be job fairs in the central and eastern regions and in the city of Sharjah, targeting orphans, the unemployed and low-income people.

She stated that there are 71 beneficiaries of the Empowerment Forum, and that there are 119 people on the waiting list who are eligible for social benefits, noting that there are about 75 beneficiaries from Sharjah and the eastern and central regions who have benefited from working on temporary contracts.

Maryam Ahmed Al Hammadi, director of the Intaj Center of the Department of Social Services, said that the “Intaj” initiative aims to empower families benefiting from social security, so that they have their own home projects, adding: “Our role is to qualify and train productive families to have products of value. ».

She added: “We support five packages of professions and cooperate with the Department of Economic Development by offering a 50% discount to the beneficiaries as soon as the project license is obtained.”

And she continued, “The (Intaj) program has two types of beneficiaries: those who are in the training and rehabilitation phase, and their number is about 800 people, and those who have obtained an accreditation license are 87 people.”