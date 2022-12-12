A member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Head of the Social Services Department, Afaf Ibrahim Al-Marri, stated that the department’s call center received 1,229 communications to provide needs due to the damage caused to families in the eastern region, as a result of heavy rains and torrential rains, and included the accommodation of 161 families residing in 121 homes, in addition to support For individuals, their number is 895, including 90 families sponsored by the Ministry of Community Development, 63 families sponsored by the Sharjah Housing Program, and eight families by the Department of Social Services.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Darmaki, during her response to a parliamentary question, directed by a member of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Darmaki, during the last session of the Council, that “material support was provided by His Highness the Ruler to 50 families of citizens, in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams per family, and 71 A non-citizen family was referred to the Sharjah Charity Association for its support and provision of relief, treatment, and living materials, through volunteers and partners, for 1,700 families.

Regarding the evacuation procedures, Al-Marri stated that the families were supported immediately and proactively, as the cases were received according to the referral from the police and civil defense based on the information available to them to evacuate the damaged homes, and when we learned from the concerned authorities that there was another family outside the emirate, it was included in the support immediately. There are eight families.

And she continued: «As for the cases that were forced to live outside the emirate for one reason or another, these cases need regulation and legislation that regulates the process of support provided to them, especially in light of the existence of Cabinet Resolution No. (22) of 2008, regarding relief in cases of public and private calamities or A local institution concerned with disasters in the emirate, such as the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Marri indicated that a free line was allocated to communicate with the people of the cities of Khor Fakkan and Kalba, and their number reached 7,542 families, including difficult groups such as the disabled and the elderly, and providing their needs in cooperation with partners, and their number reached 57 cases in Khor Fakkan and Kalba, and relief, treatment and living materials were also provided from Through volunteers and partners for 1,700 families.

In his comment, the member, Dr. Abdullah Al Darmaki, called for compensation for the people of the city of Kalba who were not compensated in the previous floods, and to study the creation of a draft law to provide compensation for the citizens of the emirate affected by crises and emergency conditions, while working with the competent authorities to complete the infrastructure, service network, utilities and drainage.