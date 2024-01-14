Within the “Sharjah Shopping Offers”, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a number of promotional and marketing events and artistic performances by popular bands in the popular market in the city of Kalba as part of the “Kalba Winter” initiative, which lasted for two days as part of the Chamber's efforts to stimulate commercial activity in the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah. Supporting entrepreneurs’ projects and promoting the emirate’s tourist and heritage attractions.

The events that witnessed the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadhi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber, Abdul Aziz Shataf, Assistant Director General of the Communications and Business Sector, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations Department at the Sharjah Chamber, and Jamal Saeed Bu Zangal, Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the Chamber, included a number of activities, public competitions, and artistic performances that were revived. Popular teams from the Emirates, Egypt and India, in addition to offering many gifts and prizes.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadhi stressed that organizing this initiative within Sharjah Shopping Offers comes from the Chamber’s keenness to enhance the commercial and tourism movement in the Eastern Region and to find innovative means to support the retail sector community in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to creating a festive atmosphere that contributes to encouraging tourism, especially as it comes Keeping up with the ideal climate at this time contributes to attracting large numbers of shoppers, thus enhancing retail sales and creating an integrated competitive environment capable of supporting the local economy in the emirate.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, Acting Head of the Festival and Offers Department at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that the Sharjah Shopping Offers achieve important returns in each session that ensure the retail sector further growth and sustainability. The offers extend until January 20, attracting a wide segment of the public.