Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah, Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Jazira and Al-Nasr teams qualified for the semi-finals of His Highness the President of the State’s Cup for men’s handball, after skipping the quarter-finals. The four teams qualified for the quarter-finals, after Sharjah defeated Al-Wahda with a score of 35-19 in Sharjah Hall, and the first half ended with the landowners advancing 18-8 in the Sharjah Club hall, while Shabab Al-Ahly beat the Dibba Al-Hisn team with a score of 31-25 in Al-Nasr Hall. The first half ended with the cavalry advancing 10-13. Al-Jazira overcame rival Al-Ain by two goals 28-30, in the match that took place between them in Al Wasl Hall and the first half ended with Al-Jazira advancing 11-18. Al Wasl, which took place between them in the Al-Ahly youth hall in Al-Mazar, was decided by the brigadier with a goal difference of 31-30 after the match ended in a 24-24 draw, and in the extra half, Al-Nasr outperformed 7-6, to qualify for the golden square with difficulty after a marathon match.