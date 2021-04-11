The Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced the official work hours for the blessed month of Ramadan in government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah from “nine” in the morning and ending at “two in the afternoon,” provided that the departments, agencies and institutions operating the shift system determine the beginning and end of the official working hours according to the work system and need.

Circulating the official working hours in the holy month of Ramadan pic.twitter.com/P5ar3JISJ2 Human Resources Department (@HR_Sharjah) April 11, 2021