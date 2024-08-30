Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association’s Dubai International Championship kicked off at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, with strong participation from the junior, children and cubs categories, amidst a large audience. The championship brings together 1,300 male and female players over the course of its three days, including 165 from outside the country, and the competitions attract 73 clubs and academies from the country and around the world.

The first day of the tournament witnessed the participation of hundreds of male and female players from the country’s clubs and academies, aged (4-13). Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club succeeded in topping the first day of the tournament, while Adma Martial Arts Academy came in second place.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, a member of the Board of Directors of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the distinguished performance of the children and young people, pointing to the remarkable presence of families, which reflects their belief in the importance of this sport and its mental and physical benefits for children.

“We are participating in this important tournament and our players continue to show great commitment to training, and they are achieving further development as a result of the great efforts we are making to hone their talents,” said Antonio Inacio, Shabab Al Ahli coach.

Shadia Abbas, mother of player Talia Abdel Hadi, who is participating in the tournament from the Triple Seven Club, said: “Talia has been practicing Jiu-Jitsu for 3 years and I am here to encourage her. I was and will remain one of her most prominent supporters in practicing this sport.”

“I am proud of my son’s achievement and I hope it will motivate him to continue and do more,” said Reham Mohamed Hosni, mother of Anas Diaa El-Din Shaheen from Fujairah Martial Arts Club, who won the gold medal in the 28kg weight category. “He has only been practicing Jiu-Jitsu for a year, but he has shown great passion and talent for it.”