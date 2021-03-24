The court of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today, Wednesday, has mourned.

The following is the text of the statement: In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

With hearts believing in the judgment of God, the office of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning, Wednesday 10 Shaban 1442 AH corresponding to March 24, 2021 AD, mourns.

The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah offers sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, the family of the deceased and his family, and the general of the esteemed Al Maktoum, asking God Almighty Almighty to provide the deceased with the mercy of his mercy and dwell in his spacious gardens and inspire all Muffled with patience and solace .. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

It was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah for a period of three days, starting today, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

